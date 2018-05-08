Trump on Eric Schneiderman in 2013 tweet: ‘Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner’

Did President Trump know something?

Almost five years ago, Mr. Trump tweeted that Eric Schneiderman, then the new New York attorney general, was “worse than” two well-known Democratic sex criminals.

On Monday night, Mr. Schneiderman was the object of the latest #MeToo bombshell. The New Yorker reported in a lengthy feature about four women — two named, two unnamed — accusing Mr. Schneiderman of slapping and choking them in intimate situations without consent and with threatening them with surveillance and death if they talked.

Within hours of the article’s publication, Mr. Schneiderman resigned.

Mr. Trump compared Mr. Schneiderman in a 2013 tweet to Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer, both New York Democrats with national political ambitions brought down by sex charges — respectively, sexting with a minor and purchase of prostitutes.

“Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone – next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone – next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

Read more