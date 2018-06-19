Trump on IG Report: What Hillary Got Away With Was a Disgrace

Trump blasted the IG report and the deep state while speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Pres. Trump unloads on IG report: "I was never a 'deep state' guy. Let me tell you, we got some bad people that are doing bad things. When you read that I.G. report about how she got away with what [Hillary] got away with, it's a disgrace." pic.twitter.com/hM9l8Vl0z4 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 19, 2018

“I was never a ‘deep state’ guy. Let me tell you, we got some bad people that are doing bad things,” Trump said. “When you read that I.G. report about how she got away with what [Hillary] got away with, it’s a disgrace.”

Trump was referring to the Inspector General’s report on the Hillary email investigation that revealed strong anti-Trump bias within the FBI probe.

During a Senate hearing Tuesday, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz broke the news that Hillary Clinton and her aides were never a target or subject in the FBI investigation into Clinton’s private server.

Additionally, House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy went after James Comey during Tuesday’s Senate hearing, saying Comey alone decided which DOJ policies to follow and which to ignore.

.@TGowdySC: “It is not the public’s job to prove the bias shown by the FBI did not influence decision-making…Bias and fairness cannot coexist.” pic.twitter.com/G4WjpHWaXx — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 19, 2018

Watch President Trump’s full speech below:

