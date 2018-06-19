Trump on IG Report: What Hillary Got Away With Was a Disgrace

Trump blasted the IG report and the deep state while speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

“I was never a ‘deep state’ guy. Let me tell you, we got some bad people that are doing bad things,” Trump said. “When you read that I.G. report about how she got away with what [Hillary] got away with, it’s a disgrace.”

Trump was referring to the Inspector General’s report on the Hillary email investigation that revealed strong anti-Trump bias within the FBI probe.

During a Senate hearing Tuesday, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz broke the news that Hillary Clinton and her aides were never a target or subject in the FBI investigation into Clinton’s private server.

Additionally, House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy went after James Comey during Tuesday’s Senate hearing, saying Comey alone decided which DOJ policies to follow and which to ignore.

Watch President Trump’s full speech below:


Related Articles

IG Bombshell: Clinton Was Never 'Subject or Target' of FBI Investigation

IG Bombshell: Clinton Was Never ‘Subject or Target’ of FBI Investigation

Government
Comments
Analyst: Illegals Treated Better Than Citizens

Analyst: Illegals Treated Better Than Citizens

Government
Comments

Trump Admin’s Enforcement of Family Separation Makes Sense Without Immigration Fix

Government
Comments

IG Horowitz: DOJ Investigating Comey Over Leaks

Government
Comments

Supreme Court Sidesteps Gerrymandering Case – Needs More Evidence

Government
Comments

Comments