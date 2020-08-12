Trump On Kamala: "She Was My Number One Pick"

President Trump says that he is happy Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, saying that the Californian Senator was his “number one draft pick”.

In comments made during a press briefing, Trump said of Harris “She is a person that’s told many, many stories that weren’t true.”

“She’s very big into raising taxes. She wants to slash funds for our military at a level that nobody can even believe.” Trump continued.

He added “She is against fracking. She’s against petroleum products. I mean, how do you do that and go into Pennsylvania or Ohio or Oklahoma or the great state of Texas? She’s against fracking. Fracking’s a big deal.”

Trump continued his list of points on which to hammer Harris, noting “She’s in favor of socialized medicine, where you’re going to lose your doctors. You’re going to lose your plan. She wants to take your healthcare plans away from 180 million Americans. 180 million Americans that are very happy with their health insurance and she wants to take that away.”

“She was extraordinarily nasty to Kavanaugh, Judge Kavanaugh then, now Justice Kavanaugh. She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing…And I won’t forget that soon.” Trump added, referring to Kamala’s aggressive line of questioning during the justice’s heated 2018 confirmation hearings:

From Judge Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Sen. Kamala Harris asks Judge Kavanaugh: "Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?" pic.twitter.com/HbmkmIzuJg — CSPAN (@cspan) August 11, 2020

The President also noted that Harris’ own presidential campaign was a non-starter.

“She did very, very poorly in the primaries as you know. She was expected to do well. She ended up at right around 2% and spent a lot of money.” Trump said.

“She had a lot of things happening. And so I was a little surprised that he picked her,” Trump concluded, adding “I’ve been watching her for a long time. And I was a little surprised.”

The Trump campaign has already released an official video calling Harris a ‘phony’:

