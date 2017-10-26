Trump On MSM: "I'm So Proud That I've Been Able to Convince People How Fake It Is"

President Donald Trump told Lou Dobbs on Wednesday that he’s “so proud” he’s been able to expose the fake news media.

Trump slammed CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC and CBS for putting out false news stories citing sources “that in my opinion don’t exist.”

“It is so dishonest,” he said. “It is so fake. And you know, I have come up with some pretty good names for people. I think one of the best names—you know, I’ve really started this whole fake news thing. Now they’ve turned it around, and now they’re calling, you know, stories put out by Facebook fake, and they’re fake. What could be more fake than CBS and NBC and ABC and CNN when you look at some of these stories?”

“And people agree,” Trump said. “If you look at the level of approval of … general media, if you look at it from the day I started running to now, I’m so proud that I’ve been able to convince people how fake it is, because it has taken a nosedive.”

As the Free Beacon notes, a recent poll found 46 percent of voters believe the media fabricates stories about the Trump administration, while only 37 percent say they do not.

"46% of Americans think the Media is inventing stories about Trump & his Administration." @FoxNews It is actually much worse than this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

