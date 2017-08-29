Trump on N. Korea: 'All options are on the table'

President Trump said early Tuesday that all options are “on the table” after North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s airspace.

Trump said in a statement the world has received North Korea’s latest message “loud and clear.”

“This regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior,” Trump said.

“Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table.”

Read more


Related Articles

GREEN BERET: A Full-Blown Civil War Is Materializing

GREEN BERET: A Full-Blown Civil War Is Materializing

World at War
Comments
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over Japan

World at War
Comments

Entire Families are being Killed by U.S. Airstrikes in Raqqa, Syria

World at War
Comments

Tillerson: Let’s See If We Can Bring North Korea to the Negotiating Table

World at War
Comments

Two low-noise subs to join Russian Navy task force in Mediterranean

World at War
Comments

Comments