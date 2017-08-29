Trump on N. Korea: 'All options are on the table'

President Trump said early Tuesday that all options are “on the table” after North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s airspace.

Trump said in a statement the world has received North Korea’s latest message “loud and clear.”

“This regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior,” Trump said.

“Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table.”

