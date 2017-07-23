Trump, on New Aircraft Carrier, Urges Military Funds Boost

President Donald Trump urged Congress to pass a budget that provides for higher, stable and predictable funding for the U.S. military.

“Call that congressman and call that senator, and make sure you get it,” Trump said Saturday at the commissioning of the Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier. “We must end the defense sequester once and for all.”

Trump visited the $12.9 billion nuclear-powered carrier in Newport News, Virginia, to cap off the White House’s “Made in America” week, a series of events designed to highlight the administration’s push to increase domestic manufacturing.

That effort was largely overshadowed by tumult within the administration, including Friday’s hiring of investment banker Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director and the subsequent resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer. The president earlier in the week said in an interview that he regretted appointing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and warned the special counsel leading a probe into Russia’s campaign meddling not to investigate unrelated dealings by his family business.

