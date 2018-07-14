Trump on Russia indictment: Why didn’t Obama do something?

President Trump on Saturday in his first comments about the indictment of 12 Russian military officers “for conspiring to interfere with the 2016 presidential election” by blaming former President Obama and the “deep state.”

“The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration,” he tweeted from Scotland. “Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?”

Obama issued sanctions against Russia for the meddling when the U.S. intelligence community informed him prior to the 2016 election.

