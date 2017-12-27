Trump On the Rampage

Donald Trump has been an overachieving workaholic for most of his adult life, but he’s also surrounded himself with overachievers.

In addition to being accustomed to getting a lot done on a regular basis, Trump has always been a quick learner, with the ability to implement knowledge as he picks up insights into unfamiliar processes.

The way he’s ended 2017, with such important accomplishments under his belt, shows that he’s finding his feet as President, and getting comfortable with the production pipeline of government. If you look at how Trump’s momentum has built month-by-month as he figured out how to get things done in his new surroundings, you’ll know that 2018 is going to be dynamite.

Read more