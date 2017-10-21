Trump On 'Whacky' Rep. Wilson: 'Killing The Democratic Party'

President Trump on Saturday continued his attack against Rep. Frederica Wilson, Florida Democrat, after the congresswoman accused him earlier this week of being insensitive during a phone call with the widow of a soldier recently killed while serving in Niger.

“I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party!” Mr. Trump tweeted Saturday morning from his personal Twitter account.

The congresswoman did not immediately comment publicly on the president’s tweet.

