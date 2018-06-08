Trump on Winning Teams: 'If they don't want to be here, I don't want them'

Image Credits: Pool / Getty.

President Trump said on Friday that he won’t invite either NBA Finals team to the White House no matter the winner, but noted that other winning teams have visited while sounding hopeful that the Washington Capitals would make the short trip.

“You know my attitude. If they want to be here, it’s the greatest on Earth,” he said of teams visiting the White House. “If they don’t want to be here, I don’t want them.”

Trump’s feuds with professional athletes have stoked headlines throughout his presidency and hit a new level on Monday when he abruptly canceled a planned visit the next day by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

