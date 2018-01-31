Trump: 'One of My Greatest Priorities Is to Reduce the Price of Prescription Drugs'

Almost a year to the day after meeting with pharmaceutical executives at the White House, President Trump is once again calling for lower prescription drug prices.

In his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, he said it’s one of his highest priorities for the year ahead:

“One of my greatest priorities is to reduce the price of prescription drugs,” the president said, drawing sustained applause from Republicans. Turning to the Democrat side of the aisle, Trump gestured for the seated lawmakers to join Republicans in their standing ovation.

