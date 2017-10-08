Trump: 'Only one thing will work' with North Korea

President Trump issued a cryptic warning Saturday as speculation mounts over whether he is planning military action against North Korea, saying “only one thing will work” when it comes to the ending the threat posed by the hermit nation.

“Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid hasn’t worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators,” he tweeted. “Sorry, but only one thing will work!”

When asked by a reporter about the “one thing” while departing the White House, en route North Carolina, Saturday evening, Trump said only, “You’ll figure that out pretty soon.”

Trump warned that a “storm” is coming Thursday evening, which some have interpreted as a coded warning about a military conflict with North Korea. The White House downplayed the remark, calling it a “general comment.”

