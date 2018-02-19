Trump Open to Tougher Gun Background Checks After Florida Rampage

Image Credits: AF.mil.

The White House signaled that President Trump would be open to bolstering gun background checks in the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school last week that rekindled the national debate about gun control.

The president spoke on Friday to Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn about a bill the Texas Republican introduced with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) that would “improve federal compliance with criminal background check legislation,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Monday.

“While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the president is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system,” she said.

