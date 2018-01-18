FBI Has Launched Three Investigations Into Clintons

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite the silence of the mainstream media, the Clintons are once again under criminal investigation.

The Department of Justice under Attorney General Jeff Sessions has opened criminal investigations against the Clinton Foundation in Little Rock and in New York.

As we first reported months ago the Clinton’s are now the subject of at least 3 criminal investigations by the FBI. https://t.co/ftf2QAsNow Uranium One, secret email and money laundering… let that sink in. — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 18, 2018

Several foreign nations are expected to bring criminal charges against the Clinton Foundation, and the report of DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz could lead to the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate the Obama administration DOJ as far back as the “Fast and Furious” gun-running scandal and the DOJ cover-up of Secretary Clinton’s email scandal..

Consider the following:

Led by agents in Little Rock, Arkansas, and New York, the FBI has begun a criminal investigation into “pay-to-play” accusations against the Clintons regarding donations taken by the Clinton Foundation and favorable policy decisions made by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The probe is also examining whether the Clintons committed the crime of “inurement,” namely using assets of the Clinton Foundation, a charity under federal and state law, for personal purposes.

In response to a letter authored by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte dated Sept. 26, 2017, Attorney General Sessions has tasked senior DOJ prosecutors to make recommendations on re-opening the FBI investigation into the Uranium One scandal, including accusations the DOJ withheld from CFIUS, the Treasury committee that approved the sale of U.S. uranium to Russia, documents proving Russia was conducting a bribery scandal in the U.S. uranium industry at the same time Russia’s government-owned energy Rosatom was seeking U.S. federal government approval to buy a 100 percent interest in Uranium One.

On Jan. 12, 2018, the Department of Justice announced a criminal indictment in the Uranium One case, charging a former co-president of a Maryland-based transportation company that provides services for the transportation of nuclear materials to customers in the United States and abroad with foreign bribery, fraud, and money laundering in a scheme that involved Tenex at a subsidiary of Rosatom.

DOJ has reopened a criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal after a Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act, FOIA, request produced 2,800 State Department work-related emails that were transferred by Clinton aide Huma Abedin onto the laptop of her husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, some of which included classified passports that President Trump has charged were at risk of having been placed into the hands of foreign agents.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has confirmed to Senate Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley that his office is investigating emails written between FBI former counterintelligence head Peter Stozok and FBI prosecutor Lisa Page in which Strzok suggested to page in a conversation that evidently happened in then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s office that DOJ needed “insurance” to make sure Trump would never serve as president even if elected. Strzok played a major role in changing the language in former FBI Director James Comey’s early draft about Secretary Clinton’s email server from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless,” a change of language intended to justify a decision not to prosecute.

“The Clinton Foundation is an obvious fraud,” insists New York-based financial analyst Charles Ortel, a major figure pushing for a criminal investigation of the Clinton Foundation.

“It was never lawfully authorized to pursue ‘tax-exempt charitable purposes’ other than serving as a presidential archive, housing ‘Presidential Records’ in the complex in Little Rock, Arkansas so that the public and scholars might research the Clinton presidential years,” Ortel argues.

For months, Ortel has warned the Clinton Foundation is open to criminal investigations in other countries where donors have reason to believe their charitable donations were solicited illegally and spent inappropriately.

This week, the FBI has requested Michael Smith, an Australian journalist who is a retired police detective, to provide the FBI with details about multiple allegations about millions of dollars in Australian contributions to the Clinton Foundation by the Australian government were mishandled.

According to an investigative report published this week by Mark Tapscott, materials Smith is giving the FBI focus on a 2006 memorandum of understanding between the Australian government and the Clinton Foundation’s Clinton HIV/AIDs Initiative (CHAI). Smith claims the foundation received a “$25M financial advantage dishonestly obtained by deception” as a result of actions by Bill Clinton and Downer, who was then Australia’s minister of foreign affairs.

Tapscott reported that included in the Smith materials are evidence he believes shows “corrupt October 2006 backdating of false tender advertisements purporting to advertise the availability of a $15 million contract to provide HIV/AIDS services in Papua New Guinea on behalf of the Australian government after an agreement was already in place to pay the Clinton Foundation and/or associates.”



The report due this month by DOJ Inspector General Horowitz may call for the appointment of a new special prosecutor to examine the role played by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and by the Democratic National Committee in paying for the opposition research Fusion GPS dossier that appears to have been the basis used by the Obama administration DOJ to obtain FISA court authorization to conduct electronic surveillance on Donald Trump and key officials in his 2016 presidential campaign.