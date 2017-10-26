Trump Orders Bypass of UN In Delivery of US Aid to Christians, Yazidis In Iraq

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Trump has issued a White House directive forcing the State Department and USAID to bypass the United Nations and stop its “ineffective” relief efforts aimed at helping Iraqi Christians, Yazidis, and other persecuted religious minorities, and instead to provide the assistance either directly or through “faith-based groups.”

Vice President Mike Pence, in a speech at the In Defense of Christians annual Solidarity Dinner highlighting the plight of persecuted Christians in the Middle East and elsewhere, announced the directive and lambasted the United Nations, arguing the international body has “often failed to help the most vulnerable communities, especially religious minorities.”

“We will no longer rely on the United Nations alone to assist persecuted Christians and minorities in the wake of genocide and the atrocities of terrorist groups,” Pence said.

Read more


Related Articles

Top Border Official Says Illegal Immigration at 45-year Low

Top Border Official Says Illegal Immigration at 45-year Low

Globalism
Comments
Globalists Running Scared: Humanity Awakening And Fighting Back

Globalists Running Scared: Humanity Awakening And Fighting Back

Globalism
Comments

Census Report: Nearly Half of Californians Don’t Speak English at Home

Globalism
Comments

Is Switzerland’s Government Model a Blueprint For Post-Globalism Systems?

Globalism
Comments

John Birch Society: Fighting 100 Yrs Of Communism

Globalism
Comments

Comments