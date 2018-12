President Trump has fulfilled his campaign promise to decrease American military presence in places we have no business.

After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home! pic.twitter.com/xoNjFzQFTp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

