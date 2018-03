President Trump issued the second pardon of his presidency Friday to former Navy sailor Kristian Saucier.

Saucier was sentenced to a year in prison during the 2016 campaign for taking pictures inside a nuclear submarine.

Trump invoked his case repeatedly on the campaign trail, saying he was “ruined” for doing “nothing” compared to Hillary Clinton.

Saucier was 22 years old when he took the cellphone photos in 2009.