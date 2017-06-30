Trump: 'Patience is over' with North Korea

President Trump on Friday said the United States’ “patience is over” with North Korea, calling for an aggressive international effort to curb the rogue state’s nuclear program.

“Together, we are facing the threat of the reckless and brutal regime in North Korea,” Trump said at the White House alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “The nuclear and ballistic missile programs of that regime require a determined response.”

The president didn’t say what specific actions that would include. He did not take questions after speaking with Moon in the Rose Garden following an hour-long meeting.

But Trump stressed he would take a more aggressive approach than former President Barack Obama, who favored a policy of “strategic patience” to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear ambitions.

