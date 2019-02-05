Trump: Peace & Legislation, Not War & Investigation

President Trump urged peace and legislation instead of war and investigation during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations,” the president stated. “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.”

This led to wide applause in the chambers and, interestingly, C-Span zoomed in on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) who looked a little red:

On Monday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had the Senate vote on an amendment that warned Trump not to begin a “precipitous” withdrawal of U.S. troops in Syria and Afghanistan.

Sen. Rand Paul blasted the amendment and defended President Trump’s current course on foreign policy.

“Precipitously? How laughable and ludicrous is that description,” Paul wrote on Twitter Monday. “How could anyone with a straight face argue that declaring victory and coming home after nearly two decades is precipitous.”

Furthermore, Sen. Paul gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor which is worth watching in its entirety:

The US military has been deployed in Afghanistan since 2001.

Watch in-depth analysis of Trump’s State of the Union: