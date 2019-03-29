Trump: ‘Pencil-Neck’ Adam Schiff ‘Is Not A Long Ball Hitter’

President Donald Trump during a Thursday night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, called House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff a “pencil-neck” who “is not a long ball hitter.”

WATCH:

“Many, many people were badly hurt by this scam. But more importantly, our country was hurt. Our country was hurt. And they are on artificial respirators right now. They are getting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation,” Trump began. “Little pencil-neck Adam Schiff. He has the smallest, thinnest neck I’ve ever seen.”

The president continued, “He is not a long ball hitter but I saw him today, ‘Well we don’t really know, there still could have been some Russia collusion.’ Sick, sick. These are sick people and there has to be accountability because it is all lies and they know it’s lies.”

Communists in the highest levels of government have been using misinformation about Trump and Russia to further their agenda. Matt Bracken joins Alex to break down this actual threat to national security.