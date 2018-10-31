Trump: People Will Lose "A Lot of Money" If Republicans Fail Midterms

Image Credits: Mussi Katz, Flickr, Public Domain.

President Trump predicted Wednesday that Americans will lose “a lot of money” in the stock market if Republicans lose control of Congress to the Democrats.

“The end result is we have an economy that is the hottest economy right now in the world, and I guess the stock market is getting up close to 50 percent since the election,” Trump said in a White House discussion on the economy. “I will say this, they are waiting for the results of the midterms.”

“And if the midterms for some reason don’t do so well for Republicans, I think you are going to lose a lot of money. I hate to say that. I think you are going to lose a lot of money,” he said.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Oil Supply Hits Prices

Oil Supply Hits Prices

Economy
Comments
How a Totally Privatized Community Could Make Trick-or-Treating Even Better

How a Totally Privatized Community Could Make Trick-or-Treating Even Better

Economy
Comments

Peter Schiff: The Rising Interest Rates Will Collapse The Stock Market

Economy
Comments

Average Seattle-area home now sells for below list price for first time in 4 years

Economy
Comments

The US Ten-Year Shows The Extent Of The Bond Bubble

Economy
Comments

Comments