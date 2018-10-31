Trump: People Will Lose "A Lot of Money" If Republicans Fail Midterms

President Trump predicted Wednesday that Americans will lose “a lot of money” in the stock market if Republicans lose control of Congress to the Democrats.

“The end result is we have an economy that is the hottest economy right now in the world, and I guess the stock market is getting up close to 50 percent since the election,” Trump said in a White House discussion on the economy. “I will say this, they are waiting for the results of the midterms.”

“And if the midterms for some reason don’t do so well for Republicans, I think you are going to lose a lot of money. I hate to say that. I think you are going to lose a lot of money,” he said.

