Trump Phone Call To 7-Year-Old Defended By Parents: 'It Made Her Christmas'

The parents of the 7-year-old South Carolina girl who had a phone conversation with President Trump on Christmas Eve are defending the president after members of the media accused him of ruining the child’s belief in Santa Claus.

Donald and Erica Lloyd, parents of 7-year-old Collman, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that the coverage of Mr. Trump’s comments to their daughter about Santa has been way overblown.

“I think it’s crazy it became a big deal. It’s Christmastime. I’d love to keep politics out of Christmas,” Mr. Lloyd said. “It didn’t bother me — I like to talk to my kids like adults.”

Collman had placed a call Monday night to the NORAD Tracks Santa program, which tracks Santa leaving the North Pole and delivering presents around the world on Christmas Eve. As is tradition, the president answered a few of those calls in front of reporters, asking Collman, “Are you still a believer in Santa?”

Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?" pic.twitter.com/ktfiQS1L1p — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) December 25, 2018

