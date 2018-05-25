Trump Picks Fierce Anti-Illegal Immigration Advocate for Top Refugee Job

President Trump has tapped a fierce critic of illegal immigration for the State Department’s top position overseeing refugees and migration.

The White House announced on Thursday that Ronald Mortensen, a former foreign service officer, has been nominated to serve as assistant secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration.

Mortensen, who supported Trump on the campaign trail, is a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, a nonprofit group that advocates for significantly reducing immigration in the U.S.

Read more