Trump Picks William Barr as Next Attorney General

President Trump on Friday said he would nominate former Attorney General William Barr to once again helm the Justice Department.

The selection of Barr, who served as the nation’s top law enforcement official under President George H.W. Bush, could have implications for special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Barr has recently criticized parts of the probe and defended Trump’s decision to fire James Comey as FBI director.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving to speak to a police officers’ convention in Kansas City, Trump lauded Barr as a “highly respected lawyer” and a “brilliant man.”

