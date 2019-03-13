Trump Plan to Fight Big Tech Censorship: 'You Fight It By Just Being Good. You Got to Be Really Good'

In an interview with Breitbart News on Monday, President Trump came up short when asked whether he had any plans to fight Big Tech censorship in the 2020 election.

From Breitbart:

[Trump] sympathized with critics of the big tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter who wanted to regulate the companies. “I understand a lot of people wanting to look into it. I mean normally I’d like to say let it be free, let it all be free, but it’s not free,” Trump said. “It’s really run by a small number of people.” The president also referred to reports from Breitbart News exposing tech bias against conservatives in companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

Trump won election because his supporters were able to use social media to help him, but Trump doesn’t seem driven to protect freedom of speech online. Paul Joseph Watson discusses how those in power sometimes break their commitments. “Now we’ve seen it, now we’ve caught them. We’ve seen the speeches, we’ve seen the in-house little videos that somehow got released, to me, that’s a very big scandal,” he said.

Good rhetoric but zero serious policy proposals:

The president specifically criticized Twitter for blacklisting conservatives on their platform. “Twitter’s horrible what they’re doing to people, they’re blanking them out … What’s going on with Twitter is terrible for conservatives,” he said. Trump again pointed to a growing political movement around breaking up the big companies monopolizing tech and online speech. “A lot of people are talking about breaking them up. They’re dishonest, there’s tremendous dishonesty,” he said. “And it’s really all steered toward the Republicans and the conservative movement. It’s a hundred percent steered against.” When asked by Breitbart News reporter Charlie Spiering about how he planned to fight tech bias in the 2020 election, he replied, “You fight it by just being good. You got to be really good. It’s much harder for a conservative Republican to win than it is for a liberal Democrat.”

There was no indication he would use the power vested in him to demand an anti-trust investigation into these blatant monopolies, no indication he would sign an executive order on social media censorship (which he floated last year) and no indication he would use discrimination laws to go after PayPal and others who are blatantly discriminating against right-wingers for their First Amendment-protected political speech.

We’ve all just “got to be really good.”

“Be Best,” one might say!