Trump Pledges to Help 8-Year-Old Find Kidney for Sick Dad

After 8-year-old Fore Putnam’s dad Trae was diagnosed with a severe kidney disease, Fore reached out to the only people he thought could help: Santa Claus, Ivanka Trump and her father President Donald Trump.

As explained in a flyer created by Fore’s grandma, Trae “is 38 years old and has been on dialysis for almost 3 years. He had a rare blood disease that put him in total renal failure and is on a waiting list for a kidney.”

With his grandma’s help, Fore wrote a letter and received a response from the 45th US president this week.

The president pledged his support to Fore and Trae’s plight.

Trump wrote:

Thank you for sharing your story with me. I am so sorry to hear that your dad is going through a difficult time. It is clear that you care so much for him. I have shared your letter with my staff, and they are working to see what help they can provide. I can tell that you are a brave young man with a big heart. I admire your determination to make sure your dad has the support and resources he needs to feel better. I hope you know how much joy and encouragement you already bring to him. Mrs. Trump and I will keep you and your dad in our thoughts and prayers.

