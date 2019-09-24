Trump Pokes Fun at "Happy Young Girl" Greta With Hilarious Tweet

President Trump poked fun at eco-activist Greta Thunberg in a humorous tweet on Monday, following her dramatic ‘doom-and-gloom’ speech at the United Nations.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” the president wrote.

Trump’s tweet included a video clip of Thunberg claiming, “People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing.”

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Footage of Thunberg’s sullen reaction when Trump passed by at the climate summit without acknowledging her went viral on social media.

If a picture is worth 1,000 words then this GIF is worth 100,000 #ClimateWeek2019 pic.twitter.com/AqXdeUzgk3 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 23, 2019

The fact that these 2 moments happened within like an hour of each other is so damn hilarious 🤣 @realDonaldTrump rules pic.twitter.com/yPEhPO8JJP — Tucker Carlson Parody (@MrCarlson6) September 23, 2019

Fox News host Tucker Carlson addressed Thunberg’s speech and the powers-that-be behind her meteoric rise to fame during his Monday broadcast.



Eco-fascist Greta Thunberg released a hate-filled rant and looked at Donald Trump with a gaze that would turn mortal men to stone.

“‘You stole my childhood,'” Carlson quoted sarcastically. “’Do what I want you to do or else you are evil.'”

“How do you respond to statements like that? The truth is, you can’t respond, and of course that’s the point. When you use children to demand power, they become a kind of human shield. You can hide safely behind them. No one can criticize you. But who would do something that unscrupulous? Anyone who would do that is someone who would literally do anything to seize control, and that’s exactly what they are doing.”



