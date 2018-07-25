Trump Policy Relieves Farmers From Reporting "Animal Waste" Emissions

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a rule Monday exempting farmers from reporting emissions produced by “animal waste,” the EPA announced in a Tuesday release.

The new rule aligns regulations with the Fair Agricultural Reporting Method (FARM) Act signed by President Donald Trump on March 23.

The FARM Act amendment and subsequent changes in EPA rules came in response to a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The court vacated a 2008 exemption on April 11, 2017 for reporting “hazardous substances” released from animal waste, according to the EPA.

