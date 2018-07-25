Trump Policy Relieves Farmers From Reporting "Animal Waste" Emissions

Image Credits: Maciej Lewandowski, Flickr.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a rule Monday exempting farmers from reporting emissions produced by “animal waste,” the EPA announced in a Tuesday release.

The new rule aligns regulations with the Fair Agricultural Reporting Method (FARM) Act signed by President Donald Trump on March 23.

The FARM Act amendment and subsequent changes in EPA rules came in response to a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The court vacated a 2008 exemption on April 11, 2017 for reporting “hazardous substances” released from animal waste, according to the EPA.

Read more

Also:


Related Articles

Maxine Waters Rejects Ocasio-Cortez: Democrats 'Not A Socialist Party'

Maxine Waters Rejects Ocasio-Cortez: Democrats ‘Not A Socialist Party’

Government
Comments
New EPA Chief, Corn Lobby Butt Heads Over Future of Ethanol Industry

New EPA Chief, Corn Lobby Butt Heads Over Future of Ethanol Industry

Government
Comments

California City OKs Jail Time for Defying Plastic Straw Ban

Government
Comments

Over Half of Federal Government’s Spending Data Wrong – Report

Government
Comments

Gov. Cuomo Pardons Dozens of Sexual Predators, Hoping They’ll Vote Democrat

Government
Comments

Comments