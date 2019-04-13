Trump Posts Edited Video of Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Comments

President Donald Trump capped off his Friday afternoon by tweeting a video of Rep. Ilhan Omar‘s 9/11 remarks mixed in with images of the national tragedy.

He added in all-caps: “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

