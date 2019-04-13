Trump Posts Edited Video of Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Comments

President Donald Trump capped off his Friday afternoon by tweeting a video of Rep. Ilhan Omar‘s 9/11 remarks mixed in with images of the national tragedy.

He added in all-caps: “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

The lack of criticism from the left of Ilhan Omar and AOC is evidence of the left’s double standards. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex to discuss how conservatives are being persecuted, yet MSM remains silent.


