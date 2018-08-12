Trump Praises Bikers for Harley Davidson Boycott in Steel Tariff Dispute

Image Credits: Nicole Craine/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump backed boycotting American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson Inc (HOG.N) on Sunday, the latest salvo in a dispute between the company and Trump over tariffs on steel.

The Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer announced a plan earlier this year to move production of motorcycles for the European Union from the United States to its overseas facilities to avoid the tariffs imposed by the trading bloc in retaliation for Trump’s duties on steel and aluminum imports.

In response, Trump has criticized Harley Davidson, calling for higher, targeted taxes and threatening to lure foreign producers to the United States to increase competition.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Clinton Ally McAuliffe: Trump Must Be Impeached for 'Bear Hugging' Putin

Clinton Ally McAuliffe: Trump Must Be Impeached for ‘Bear Hugging’ Putin

U.S. News
Comments
NBC Ignores Own Reporter & Crew Assaulted By Antifa in Charlottesville

NBC Ignores Own Reporter & Crew Assaulted By Antifa in Charlottesville

U.S. News
Comments

Free-Speech Monopoly – The Game Is Rigged

U.S. News
comments

Bans don’t seem to be lessening reach of Alex Jones, InfoWars

U.S. News
comments

Censorship Purge Signals Imminent False Flag Violence Before Mid-Term Elections… Bigger Than 9/11?

U.S. News
comments

Comments