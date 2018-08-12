Trump Praises Bikers for Harley Davidson Boycott in Steel Tariff Dispute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump backed boycotting American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson Inc (HOG.N) on Sunday, the latest salvo in a dispute between the company and Trump over tariffs on steel.

The Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer announced a plan earlier this year to move production of motorcycles for the European Union from the United States to its overseas facilities to avoid the tariffs imposed by the trading bloc in retaliation for Trump’s duties on steel and aluminum imports.

In response, Trump has criticized Harley Davidson, calling for higher, targeted taxes and threatening to lure foreign producers to the United States to increase competition.

Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2018

