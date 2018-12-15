Trump Praises Closure of Weekly Standard: 'Rest in Peace!'

President Trump on Saturday praised the shuttering of the Weekly Standard, a conservative magazine critical of him, one day after the publication announced that it would close and lay off staff.

“The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business. Too bad,” Trump tweeted. “May it rest in peace!”

The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business. Too bad. May it rest in peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

The Weekly Standard was co-founded by Bill Kristol, one of Trump’s most outspoken critics from the right, and Fred Barnes, a contributor on the Sunday political affairs program “The McLaughlin Group.”

Kristol brushed off Trump’s comments on Saturday, responding that the president should tag him in future tweets going after him.

@ me next time https://t.co/jIid2PgyLU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 15, 2018

Read more