Trump Praises Closure of Weekly Standard: 'Rest in Peace!'

Image Credits: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

President Trump on Saturday praised the shuttering of the Weekly Standard, a conservative magazine critical of him, one day after the publication announced that it would close and lay off staff.

“The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business. Too bad,” Trump tweeted. “May it rest in peace!”

The Weekly Standard was co-founded by Bill Kristol, one of Trump’s most outspoken critics from the right, and Fred Barnes, a contributor on the Sunday political affairs program “The McLaughlin Group.”

Kristol brushed off Trump’s comments on Saturday, responding that the president should tag him in future tweets going after him.

Read more


Related Articles

Deadly And Ineffective: Lou 'The Hulk' Ferrigno Hospitalized After Pneumonia Vaccine

Deadly And Ineffective: Lou ‘The Hulk’ Ferrigno Hospitalized After Pneumonia Vaccine

U.S. News
Comments
'Obamacare Struck Down as Unconstitutional Disaster' - Trump

‘Obamacare Struck Down as Unconstitutional Disaster’ – Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Special Counsel Investigation Has Cost Taxpayers $25.2 Million

U.S. News
comments

Judicial Watch: Documents Reveal Obama State Department Urgently Provided Classified ‘Russiagate’ Documents to Multiple Senators Immediately Ahead of Trump Inauguration

U.S. News
comments

Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers Testify: “It Operated As An Unregistered Foreign Agent”

U.S. News
comments

Comments