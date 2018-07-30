Trump Praises Italian PM's Strong Stance on Illegal Migration

Image Credits: Saul Loeb / Contributor / Getty.

President Trump praised Italy’s prime minister Monday for taking a tough stand on illegal immigration in Europe, saying other nations in the region should follow his example.

“He’s a man who’s doing a fantastic job,” Mr. Trump said of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on his first visit to the White House. “I agree very much with what he’s doing on migration and illegal immigration and even legal immigration.”

Mr. Conte’s coalition government has prevented some ships with migrants from entering Italy’s ports, and he is pushing the European Union for more help in tacking illegal immigration as a bloc.

Read more

Also:


Related Articles

Rand Paul Backs Kavanaugh

Rand Paul Backs Kavanaugh

Government
Comments
Stingray Devices Face Public Oversight

Stingray Devices Face Public Oversight

Government
Comments

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tells America She’d Like To Remain On The Bench ‘at Least Five More Years’

Government
Comments

Nunes: We’re Looking At ‘Legal Remedies’ To Deal With Twitter Censoring Conservatives

Government
Comments

Trump Threatens To ‘Shut Down’ Government Over Border Wall Funding

Government
Comments

Comments