Trump Praises Italian PM's Strong Stance on Illegal Migration

President Trump praised Italy’s prime minister Monday for taking a tough stand on illegal immigration in Europe, saying other nations in the region should follow his example.

“He’s a man who’s doing a fantastic job,” Mr. Trump said of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on his first visit to the White House. “I agree very much with what he’s doing on migration and illegal immigration and even legal immigration.”

It is my great honor to welcome Prime Minister @GiuseppeConteIT of Italy to the @WhiteHouse! Join us at 2:00pmE for our joint press conference: https://t.co/XAchZ3zUSe pic.twitter.com/5t4QVsKKqH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2018

Mr. Conte’s coalition government has prevented some ships with migrants from entering Italy’s ports, and he is pushing the European Union for more help in tacking illegal immigration as a bloc.

