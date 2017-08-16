Trump Predicted It! Chicago Pastor Wants George Washington Statue Removed

Chicago pastor James Dukes has asked Mayor Rahm Emanuel to remove the names of George Washington and Andrew Jackson from parks on the south side of town.

Dukes, the pastor at Liberation Christian Center, said, “When I see that, I see a person who fought for the liberties, and I see people that fought for the justice and freedom of white America, because at that moment, we were still chattel slavery, and was three-fifths of humans. Some people out here ask me, say ‘Well, you know, he taught his slaves to read.’ That’s almost sad; the equivalent of someone who kidnaps you, that you gave them something to eat. In an African-American community, it’s a slap in the face and it’s a disgrace for them to honor someone who was a slave owner.”

The pastor also wants Andrew Jackson’s name to be removed from Jackson park because he owned slaves and even suggests it be renamed after Rev. Jesse Jackson or singer Michael Jackson.

IT'S TIME… Please read my letter to Mayor Rahm Emanuel and The Chicago Park District. I’m calling on them to change… Posted by James E. Dukes on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

After the violent clash in Charlottesville, Virginia Trump held a press conference and told the media, “They were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee. This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

The left heard Trump loud and clear and are now on a crusade to delete all remnants of racial tension from American history.