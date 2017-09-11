Trump Prepares 7,450 Troops to Respond to Hurricane Irma and Jose

Relief efforts are working on the ground, both ahead of and in the wake of current disasters, following the Texas floods from Hurricane Harvey, and now with hurricanes Irma and Jose.

More than 7,450 Army personnel are currently involved in disaster preparation, relief efforts, or are on standby to prepare to assist. These include active duty troops, National Guardsmen, and civilians in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

More than 140 aircraft, 650 vehicles, and 150 boats have also been sent to help; with another 720 vehicles on standby, according to the Department of Defense (DOD).

Troops are currently responding to the “significant” levels of destruction caused by hurricane Irma throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands and other Caribbean islands, according to DOD. In Florida they are preparing for search and rescue efforts, for relief efforts, and to provide medical support.

