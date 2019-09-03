Trump Prepares To Divert $3.6 Billion in Military Funds For Border Wall Construction

The Trump administration is preparing to divest $3.6 billion from military construction projects to build the wall along on the southern border, according to House aides.

Trump will use his emergency powers he signed in February that tapped into $2 billion of Pentagon funds to allocate billions in military project funding to build almost 200 miles of border wall.

From Politico:

“Defense Secretary Mark Esper called Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to detail the cash grab, explaining that about half of the funding will come from military construction projects outside the United States and half will come from projects within the country.”

CNN reporter Phil Mattingly tweeted Tuesday that 127 military projects would be put on hold to fund approximately 175 miles of border wall.

Defense Department officials say 127 military construction projects are being put on hold in order to use the $3.6 billion to fund building 175 miles of southern border wall, @rabrowne75 reports — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 3, 2019

Already, mainstream media publications are negatively covering the move, like Politico characterizing it as a “cash grab” and a “raid” on the military, seemingly unaware that President Trump is Commander-In-Chief of the armed forces.

you know, that storied republican value: the executive branch unilaterally deciding to take money away from the military is good. https://t.co/HK4shHfSUY — Katie MacBride (@msmacb) September 3, 2019

Democrat lawmakers are also livid at the Trump administration’s intention to secure the border in lieu of feeding the military-industrial complex, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accusing the White House of “cannibalizing” the military.

It is a slap in the face to the members of the Armed Forces who serve our country that @realDonaldTrump is willing to cannibalize already allocated military funding to boost his own ego, and for a wall he promised Mexico would pay to build. https://t.co/sv2ys87bw1 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 3, 2019

Diverting military funds and jeopardizing our military readiness to pay for President Trump’s border wall is disgraceful. His political pet project is turning into a national security issue. https://t.co/kYG9OqCiBu — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) September 3, 2019

To pay for his xenophobic border wall, Trump is about to weaken our national security by stealing billions from our military, including training & intelligence funds from our soldiers & poaching from critical projects our servicemembers & their families need, including schools https://t.co/UfnTatkaMs — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) September 3, 2019

Customs and Border Protection has already erected 60 miles of wall in Arizona as of last week to replace dilapidated corrugated fencing.

If you ask the men and women of Border Patrol, @POTUS is giving them exactly what they’ve been asking for. This brand new bollard type wall—that’s what the experts asked for and that’s what the President is delivering. https://t.co/wfY3h5SjUf — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) August 27, 2019

The announcement comes a week after Mexican authorities seized 25 tons of fentanyl that was U.S.-bound from China — enough to kill tens of millions.

.@realdonaldtrump was right. China continues to pour poison into our communities. More than 23,000 kilograms of Chinese fentanyl seized at Mexico's largest seaport. FINAL DESTINATION: USA. https://t.co/6n0LVeWRKH — ONDCP (@ONDCP) August 24, 2019

