Trump Prepares To Divert $3.6 Billion in Military Funds For Border Wall Construction

The Trump administration is preparing to divest $3.6 billion from military construction projects to build the wall along on the southern border, according to House aides.

Trump will use his emergency powers he signed in February that tapped into $2 billion of Pentagon funds to allocate billions in military project funding to build almost 200 miles of border wall.

From Politico:

“Defense Secretary Mark Esper called Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to detail the cash grab, explaining that about half of the funding will come from military construction projects outside the United States and half will come from projects within the country.”

CNN reporter Phil Mattingly tweeted Tuesday that 127 military projects would be put on hold to fund approximately 175 miles of border wall.

Already, mainstream media publications are negatively covering the move, like Politico characterizing it as a “cash grab” and a “raid” on the military, seemingly unaware that President Trump is Commander-In-Chief of the armed forces.

Democrat lawmakers are also livid at the Trump administration’s intention to secure the border in lieu of feeding the military-industrial complex, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accusing the White House of “cannibalizing” the military.

Customs and Border Protection has already erected 60 miles of wall in Arizona as of last week to replace dilapidated corrugated fencing.

The announcement comes a week after Mexican authorities seized 25 tons of fentanyl that was U.S.-bound from China — enough to kill tens of millions.

