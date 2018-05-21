Trump presses China to be ‘strong & tight’ on border with North Korea

Image Credits: Army.mil.

President Trump on Monday urged China to keep a “strong & tight” hold on its border with North Korea until a deal is reached with Pyongyang over its nuclear program.

“China must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!”

The tweet comes ahead of Trump’s June 12 summit in Singapore, where he is slated to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read more


Related Articles

Report: China to end limits on number of children a family can have

Report: China to end limits on number of children a family can have

World News
Comments
Labour’s Would-be Chancellor: We Will ‘Overthrow Capitalism’ and ‘Radically Transform Society’

Labour’s Would-be Chancellor: We Will ‘Overthrow Capitalism’ and ‘Radically Transform Society’

World News
Comments

New ‘Italy First’ coalition wants to deport 500,000 migrants

World News
Comments

German ‘Asylum Fraud’ Scandal Probe Widens to Include 10 More Migration Offices

World News
Comments

Donald Trump To Kim Jong-un: Make A Deal Or Suffer Same Fate As Gaddafi

World News
Comments

Comments