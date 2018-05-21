Trump presses China to be ‘strong & tight’ on border with North Korea

President Trump on Monday urged China to keep a “strong & tight” hold on its border with North Korea until a deal is reached with Pyongyang over its nuclear program.

“China must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!”

China must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made. The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

The tweet comes ahead of Trump’s June 12 summit in Singapore, where he is slated to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read more