Trump Primary Challenger Bill Weld Admits He Has No Chance

Image Credits: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, running to deny President Trump of the Republican Party’s 2020 nomination, admitted this week that voters are just really not interested in a challenger.

Weld officially launched his long-shot bid in April to block Trump’s renomination, saying “There is no greater cause on Earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight.”

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

He also called Trump a “one-man crime wave” and urged the president to resign.

