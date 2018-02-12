Trump promises ‘big week’ for infrastructure, eyes foreign aid

President Trump on Monday forecasted “a big week for infrastructure” as the White House prepares to roll out its long-awaited proposal to rebuild American public works.

“This will be a big week for Infrastructure,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“After so stupidly spending $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is now time to start investing in OUR Country!”

The White House on Monday will release principles for a $1.5 trillion infrastructure overhaul, a plan that will focus on public-private partnerships and funding from state and local governments.

