Trump promises intense effort on opioids

President Trump broke from his vacation on Tuesday to promise an intense effort to take on the nation’s opioid crisis.

Speaking from the Trump National Golf Club in Bridgewater, N.J., Trump vowed to work with law enforcement against “drug dealers that poison our communities” both inside and outside the country ahead of a private briefing with advisers and administration officials on the crisis.

“We’re being very, very strong on our southern border — and I would say the likes of which this country certainly has never seen that kind of strength,” Trump said, according to a White House pool report of his remarks.

He also said his administration was working with China, where he said “certain forms of man-made” drugs are entering the country.

