Trump Prophecy Buffs Make Pilgrimage To Israel

President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and christening a new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Israel’s seventieth anniversary, for many people of faith, has prophetic implications.

Both President Trump and Cyrus the Great, the ancient King of Persia, recognized Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel thereby giving Israel a hedge of protection.

The parallels between Cyrus the Great discussed in the 45th Biblical verse of the book Isaiah, with the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump have prophecy enthusiasts moved by these recent events comparing Trump with Cyrus.

Many have even made pilgrimage to Jerusalem in celebration of apparent prophecy being fulfilled. Kim Clement, who prophesied both Trump becoming President and Jerusalem becoming Israel’s capital on its 70th anniversary, is survived by his daughter Donne and wife Jane who too have journeyed to Jerusalem paying homage to Israel and tribute to Clement.