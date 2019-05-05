Trump Proposal Aims To Make It Easier To Deport Immigrants Using Public Benefits

The White House is considering a proposal to make it easier to deport low-income immigrants who are dependent on public benefits.

The Department of Justice has written a draft regulation that, if implemented, would greatly expand the number of immigrants in the U.S. who could be subject to deportation for using public benefits, Reuters reported Friday. The new proposal is part of the Trump administration’s larger effort to limit immigration from low-income foreign nationals.

Such benefits include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly referred to as “food stamps;” Supplemental Security Income (SSI) doled out to the elderly and disabled people; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Section 8 housing vouchers and various Medicaid benefits.

If the draft regulation is put into effect, it would be a sharp reversal from longstanding policy.

Permanent legal residents — also known as green card holders — who are dependent on the government for assistance and determined to be a “public charge” are already subject to deportation. However, in reality, few are ever actually deported. A 1948 ruling has essentially restricted such deportations to only those immigrants who the government has demanded to pay for public services but have failed to do so.

