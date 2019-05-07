Trump Proposes Overhauls to Welfare System

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

The Trump administration is weighing changes to the way poverty is measured in the United States, a move critics say would break with decades of precedent and threaten social welfare recipients, according to a Monday report.

Under the new proposals outlined by the White House Office of Management and Budget on Monday, poverty would be measured using a “chained consumer price index.”

Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The new method, contrary to a formula that has been used since the 1960s, assumes that consumers will opt for less-expensive items as the cost of living rises. The office says that the chained CPI would reflect slower inflation growth.

Read more


The digital tyranny portrayed in works of fiction for decades has finally become a reality with Facebook using false claims of “hate speech” and “anti-semitism” as cover for censoring voices they disagree with.


Related Articles

Peter Schiff: Jobs Report Not Encouraging, Simply a Matter of PR

Peter Schiff: Jobs Report Not Encouraging, Simply a Matter of PR

Economy
Comments
Trade talks with China collapse: “This has all the makings of a complete disaster that could lead the stock market to crater this week”

Trade talks with China collapse: “This has all the makings of a complete disaster that could lead the stock market to crater this week”

Economy
Comments

Jobs Surge, Unemployment Falls to Lowest Since 1969

Economy
comments

CNN Poll: Trump’s Approval Rating On Economy “Is The Highest Number We’ve Ever Seen”

Economy
comments

Luxury Home Sales Crash Last Quarter, Biggest YoY Decline Since 2010

Economy
comments

Comments