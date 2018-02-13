Trump, Putin Talk Palestinian Peace Efforts, North Korea's Nukes

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Monday to address a series of topics ranging from the recent Russian plane crash to North Korea’s nuclear threats, the White House said.

Among the issues discussed: a potential peace deal between the Palestinians and the Israelis. “President Putin noted that he would meet with Palestinian Authority President

Mahmoud Abbas later today, and President Trump said that now is the time to work toward an enduring peace agreement,” the White House said. Abbas reportedly later told Putin that he would not work with the U.S. “in any form.”

