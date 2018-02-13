Trump, Putin Talk Palestinian Peace Efforts, North Korea's Nukes

Image Credits: Wiki.

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Monday to address a series of topics ranging from the recent Russian plane crash to North Korea’s nuclear threats, the White House said.

Among the issues discussed: a potential peace deal between the Palestinians and the Israelis. “President Putin noted that he would meet with Palestinian Authority President

Mahmoud Abbas later today, and President Trump said that now is the time to work toward an enduring peace agreement,” the White House said. Abbas reportedly later told Putin that he would not work with the U.S. “in any form.”

Read more


Related Articles

Susan Rice Sent ‘Unusual Email’ To Herself Moments Before Trump’s Inauguration

Susan Rice Sent ‘Unusual Email’ To Herself Moments Before Trump’s Inauguration

Government
Comments
DHS Refutes NBC Report That Claims Russia Hacked Elections

DHS Refutes NBC Report That Claims Russia Hacked Elections

Government
Comments

DNC Chair Won’t Say If There’s Room for Pro-Life Democrats in the Party

Government
Comments

House Democrats Outspend GOP Counterparts 2-1 on Auto Leases

Government
Comments

New York sues Weinstein Co., Harvey Weinstein over sexual misconduct

Government
Comments

Comments