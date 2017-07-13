Trump: Putin Would Have Preferred Hillary As POTUS

President Trump has claimed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would have preferred Hillary Clinton to have won the election because she would have weakened the US militarily.

Amidst the continuing media effort to create evidence of some illicit collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, President Trump made the comments in an interview with CBN founder Pat Robertson.

“There are many things that I do that are the exact opposite of what he would want.” Trump said.

“So what I keep hearing about that he would have rather had Trump, I think ‘probably not,’ because when I want a strong military, you know [Hillary] wouldn’t have spent the money on military,” Trump added.

“We are the most powerful country in the world and we are getting more and more powerful because I’m a big military person. That’s what Putin doesn’t like about me,” Trump continued.

“Had Clinton won, our military would be decimated” and “our energy would be much more expensive.” the President urged.

“When I want tremendous energy, we’re opening up coal, we’re opening up natural gas, we’re opening up fracking, all the things that he would hate, but nobody ever mentions that,” Trump further argued.

The President noted that while he and Putin “get along very well,” and “that’s a good thing,” there are still major points of contention.

“He wants what’s good for Russia, and I want what’s good for the United States,” Trump explained, adding “From day one I wanted a strong military. He doesn’t want to see that.”

Responding to the comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that the Russian government has no interest in interfering with US elections.

“I want to remind you of the words by President Putin that Russia has not interfered, does not interfere and is not going to interfere in someone’s internal affairs and the country’s leadership is not chosen through someone’s influence, but is elected by the people who live in the country,” Peskov said.

“I just want to recall in this connection the words President Putin has repeatedly said that we are interested in having the politicians who lead the countries take a positive approach to the future of bilateral relations because the Russian side is interested in building good relations, mutually beneficial relations. And of course, we welcome any politicians who have a similar attitude,”Peskov added.

During the same interview with Robertson, Trump also stated that he will be ‘angry’ if Obamacare is not repealed, saying “I am sitting in the Oval Office with a pen in hand” waiting to repeal it.