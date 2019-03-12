Trump Puts $3.3 Billion FBI Headquarters Proposal on Hold

The Trump administration will not ask for additional funding for its $3.3 billion plan to tear down and rebuild the FBI headquarters in downtown Washington, a Justice Department official said Monday.

Assistant Attorney General for Administration Lee Lofthus told reporters the administration will postpone seeking new money for the project while it confers with Congress on the proposal.

Those discussions are ongoing, Mr. Lofthus said, noting the funding request is absent from President Trump’s fiscal year 2020 budget proposal.

