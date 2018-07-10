Trump Puts America First in Global Trade

Trump calls for fair and honest international trade that would also put America’s interests first, reports Jay Gore in his must-watch entry for Infowars.com’s 2018 reporter contest.

Jay Gore – Mo. Right to Work Coverage

Infowars is proud to present the twelfth round of submissions from dedicated contestants competing to join the ranks of the Info War against the globalists – and a chance to win a prize!

Submissions period for the 26K Reporter contest is now closed

Due to a lot of last-minute entries, we will be publishing more videos over the next week. If your video is published then your entry has been accepted.

Watch the rest of the latest entries for the 2018 Infowars Reporter Contest below.

Chase Landers – Agenda 21, War on Agriculture

Jay Gore – 2nd American Revolution

Chase Landers – Gas Prices on the Rise

Jay Gore – Drug War Progress

Chase Landers – Crazy California

Jay Gore – Chateau Pensmore, InfowarsLife Endorsement

Thank you, Infowarriors!


