Trump Rage-Tweets That Trudeau Lied At G-7, Refuses To Endorse Final Statement

Update: French Prime Minister Trudeau has responded to President Trump's tweets. Trudeau spokeswoman Chantal Gagnon issues statement by email:

“We are focused on everything we accomplished here at the G-7 summit” “The Prime Minister said nothing he hasn’t said before – both in public, and in private conversations with the President”

Having been literally ‘squeezed’ by French President Macron while in Quebec for the G-7 Meetings, President Trump has lashed out at another French-speaking leader in a late-Saturday series of rage-tweets.

As The Hill reports, a handshake between President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday has gained widespread attention on social media…

for the imprint of Macron’s thumb the French leader left on Trump’s hand.

But after hours of to-ing and fro-ing among various representative of the G-7 nations, a final communique is yet to appear – and now, judging by Trump’s tweet tirade – it will indeed be a G6+1, with the US historically refusing to endorse the communique for the first time .

US President Donald Trump said he will not endorse the final G7 communique and will look to impose tariffs on cars, potentially signalling a worsening of relations in a brewing trade war.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said his country would move ahead with retaliatory measures against the recently imposed US tariffs on allies’ steel and aluminum exports. He said the new tariffs on Canada were “insulting” and said he told Trump directly that Canadians “particularly did not take lightly the fact that it’s based on a national security reason” and held firm to the government’s threat of retaliation.

“Canadians are polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around.”

Trump seemed particularly angered by Trudeau’s apparent two-faced comments, tweeting:

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270 per cent on dairy!” Trump posted in another tweet.

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

The trade wars just escalated as Trump appears to be shifting his attention to autos now.

It was not immediately clear where the new round of aggression would leave the two leaders and their mercurial attempts to find trade peace.

Earlier while still in Quebec, Trump said he wants to make a deal on NAFTA, and he’s open to working with the current pact or striking separate agreements with Canada and Mexico — as long as they agree to renegotiate every five years.