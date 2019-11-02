Trump Rails Against House Impeachment Inquiry Vote at Rally: ‘An Attack on Democracy Itself’

Image Credits: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump let loose at his Mississippi rally Friday night on the House vote formalizing the impeachment inquiry proceedings.

“Yesterday the Democrats voted to potentially nullify the votes of 63 million Americans disgracing themselves and bringing shame upon the House of Representatives,” Trump declared. “They’ve been plotting to overthrow the election since the moment I won, but the people here that are highly sophisticated know long before I won.”

He even called the vote “by the radical Democrats” an “attack on democracy itself.”

“The American people are fed up with Democrat lies, hoaxes, and extremism. The Democrats’ outrageous conduct has created an angry majority that will vote many do-nothing Democrats out of office in 2020,” the president continued.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

