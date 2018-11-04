Trump Rails Against Kavanaugh Accuser Who Admitted To Lying

President Donald Trump tweeted early Saturday morning expressing his outrage over the fact that a woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of rape in October admitted to making up the entire story.

A vicious accuser of Justice Kavanaugh has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE! Can you imagine if he didn’t become a Justice of the Supreme Court because of her disgusting False Statements. What about the others? Where are the Dems on this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018

“A vicious accuser of Justice [Kavanaugh] has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE!” Trump tweeted. “Can you imagine if he didn’t become a Justice of the Supreme Court because of her disgusting False Statements. What about the others? Where are the Dems on this?”

His tweet came after Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley referred the woman to the FBI and Department of Justice for an investigation after she admitted to making the false allegation.

Judy Munro-Leighton admitted Thursday that she falsely claimed to be the author of an anonymous letter sent to California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris back in September.

