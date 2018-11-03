Trump Rails Against Kavanaugh Accuser Who Admitted To Lying

President Donald Trump tweeted early Saturday morning expressing his outrage over the fact that a woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of rape in October admitted to making up the entire story.

“A vicious accuser of Justice Kavanough has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE! Can you imagine if he didn’t become a Justice of the Supreme Court because of her disgusting False Statements. What about the others? Where are the Dems on this?”

His tweet came after Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley referred the woman to the FBI and Department of Justice for an investigation after she admitted to making the false allegation.

